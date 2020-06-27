3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy quiet living in highly sought after section of Bowie. This 3 level townhouse with 1 car garage has a sunken living room, eat-in-kitchen with bay window, separate dining room, and step down living room, walk out basement with a cozy fireplace that leads to a fenced in back yard. Upgraded flooring. Walking distance to White Marsh Park and variety of shopping. Close to the MARC Train and Metro Bus 3. 20 miles from BWI, 25 miles from DC with easy access to Rt. 450, Rt. 197 and 15 minutes from Bowie Town Center with an abundance of shops and restaurants. Sorry no pets and no smoking allowed.