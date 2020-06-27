All apartments in Bowie
3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE

3206 Scarlet Oak Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3206 Scarlet Oak Terrace, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy quiet living in highly sought after section of Bowie. This 3 level townhouse with 1 car garage has a sunken living room, eat-in-kitchen with bay window, separate dining room, and step down living room, walk out basement with a cozy fireplace that leads to a fenced in back yard. Upgraded flooring. Walking distance to White Marsh Park and variety of shopping. Close to the MARC Train and Metro Bus 3. 20 miles from BWI, 25 miles from DC with easy access to Rt. 450, Rt. 197 and 15 minutes from Bowie Town Center with an abundance of shops and restaurants. Sorry no pets and no smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE have any available units?
3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE have?
Some of 3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 SCARLET OAK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
