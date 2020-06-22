All apartments in Bowie
Location

2605 Ainsworth Terrace, Bowie, MD 20716

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2605 Ainsworth Terrace · Avail. Jul 4

$3,295

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3792 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
2605 Ainsworth Terrace Available 07/04/20 Captivating 4 Bedroom Colonial House in Bowie! - Captivating 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bathroom Colonial House in Bowie! Come in to an inviting living room with carpeted floor, neutral colored interior, and a decorative fireplace. Have your delicious meals in its separate dining room with hardwood floors, and great natural light all throughout the house. Its kitchen features granite counter tops, black and stainless appliances, and a breakfast island. Have beautiful mornings in its sunroom and ambient deck. Relax in its elegant master suite with plenty of closet space, wall to wall carpeting, and spa-like bathroom. The lower level boasts of a den, perfect for entertaining and has its own full bath too.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5857995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Ainsworth Terrace have any available units?
2605 Ainsworth Terrace has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Ainsworth Terrace have?
Some of 2605 Ainsworth Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Ainsworth Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Ainsworth Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Ainsworth Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 Ainsworth Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2605 Ainsworth Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Ainsworth Terrace does offer parking.
Does 2605 Ainsworth Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Ainsworth Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Ainsworth Terrace have a pool?
No, 2605 Ainsworth Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Ainsworth Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2605 Ainsworth Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Ainsworth Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 Ainsworth Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
