Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage hot tub

2605 Ainsworth Terrace Available 07/04/20 Captivating 4 Bedroom Colonial House in Bowie! - Captivating 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bathroom Colonial House in Bowie! Come in to an inviting living room with carpeted floor, neutral colored interior, and a decorative fireplace. Have your delicious meals in its separate dining room with hardwood floors, and great natural light all throughout the house. Its kitchen features granite counter tops, black and stainless appliances, and a breakfast island. Have beautiful mornings in its sunroom and ambient deck. Relax in its elegant master suite with plenty of closet space, wall to wall carpeting, and spa-like bathroom. The lower level boasts of a den, perfect for entertaining and has its own full bath too.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



(RLNE5857995)