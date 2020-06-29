16404 BANBURY LANE

Amenities

internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities internet access

This is for 1 bedroom in a 4BR single family home is immediately available for rent. This is for ONE NON-SMOKING PERSON ONLY. The home will be shared with one other male.The community has walking trails and everything you will need is within a few minutes. It is an extremely quiet place and I intend to keep it that way so no noisy person. It's about 15 minutes from Annapolis and close enough to DC. The rent will be $600/month and an additional flat $100 per month toward utilities - water, gas, electricity, and internet. Background check, credit check, employment verification, references and security deposit of $600 will be required. Please contact homeowner on 202-704-8143 to schedule showing.