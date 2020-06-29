All apartments in Bowie
16404 BANBURY LANE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:12 PM

16404 BANBURY LANE

16404 Banbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16404 Banbury Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
This is for 1 bedroom in a 4BR single family home is immediately available for rent. This is for ONE NON-SMOKING PERSON ONLY. The home will be shared with one other male.The community has walking trails and everything you will need is within a few minutes. It is an extremely quiet place and I intend to keep it that way so no noisy person. It's about 15 minutes from Annapolis and close enough to DC. The rent will be $600/month and an additional flat $100 per month toward utilities - water, gas, electricity, and internet. Background check, credit check, employment verification, references and security deposit of $600 will be required. Please contact homeowner on 202-704-8143 to schedule showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16404 BANBURY LANE have any available units?
16404 BANBURY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
Is 16404 BANBURY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
16404 BANBURY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16404 BANBURY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 16404 BANBURY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 16404 BANBURY LANE offer parking?
No, 16404 BANBURY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 16404 BANBURY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16404 BANBURY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16404 BANBURY LANE have a pool?
No, 16404 BANBURY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 16404 BANBURY LANE have accessible units?
No, 16404 BANBURY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 16404 BANBURY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16404 BANBURY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16404 BANBURY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16404 BANBURY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
