Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Beautifully renovated end unit home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Spacious modern kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. Main level boasts hardwood floors and oversized windows. Laundry, half bath and rec room in basement. Nice size back yard with spacious deck off main level. Strategically located for easy access to Rt 50 and Rt 301. Less than 1 mile to Bowie Town Center with lots of shopping and restaurants.