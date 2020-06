16142 Edenwood Dr

Amenities

Property Amenities alarm system parking garage hot tub

3 Bed/2.5 bath Townhouse, Rent to Own, Bowie - Property Id: 162823



3 BED/2.5 Bath Townhouse,NO CREDIT OK,NO BANK QUALIFYING, RENT TO OWN



NO BANK QUALIFYING, YOUR JOB IS YOUR CREDIT!



DOWN-PAYMENT IS REQUIRED

NO CREDIT NEEDED TO QUALIFY



LARGE TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN COVINGTON SUBDIVISION ONLY MINUTES AWAY FROM BOWIE TOWN CENTER SHOPPING MALL and ROUTE 50. FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS + 2.5 BATHS. INCLUDES LARGE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBINATION WITH SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS AND BREAKFAST BAR. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND EN-SUITE MASTER BATH, LARGE JACUZZI AND SEPARATE SHOWER. ADDITIONAL FEATURES: *WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED *ATTACHED GARAGE *PRIVATE DECK *ALARM SYSTEM READY (tenant option) *Tenants will pay all utilities



Purchase Price: $297,499



All applications MUST Complete the Questionnaire completely with a valid PHONE NUMBER.

No Pets Allowed



