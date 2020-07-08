All apartments in Bowie
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

15704 PILLER LANE

15704 Piller Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15704 Piller Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come check out this beautiful remodeled townhouse! Freshly painted and new flooring throughout! Kitchen features cherry cabinets with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Nice deck off of living room for entertaining! Master bedroom has double doors for extra privacy! Fully finished basement that walks out to backyard! Minutes to Bowie Town Center and Largo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15704 PILLER LANE have any available units?
15704 PILLER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15704 PILLER LANE have?
Some of 15704 PILLER LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15704 PILLER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15704 PILLER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15704 PILLER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15704 PILLER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 15704 PILLER LANE offer parking?
No, 15704 PILLER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 15704 PILLER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15704 PILLER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15704 PILLER LANE have a pool?
No, 15704 PILLER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15704 PILLER LANE have accessible units?
No, 15704 PILLER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15704 PILLER LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15704 PILLER LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

