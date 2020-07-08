15704 PILLER LANE

Come check out this beautiful remodeled townhouse! Freshly painted and new flooring throughout! Kitchen features cherry cabinets with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Nice deck off of living room for entertaining! Master bedroom has double doors for extra privacy! Fully finished basement that walks out to backyard! Minutes to Bowie Town Center and Largo!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
