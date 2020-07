Amenities

Freshly painted 3 level townhouse with new carpet upstairs! Hardwood floors in the living room, fridge less than 2 years old, roof less than 2 years old, vinyl windows. Deck overlooking community open area and playground is within sight. This townhome is perfectly located facing single-family homes on Peach Walker Dr. Park and school a few houses down with a beautiful playground & basketball courts. Metro bus stops on Peach Walker.