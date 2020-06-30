15616 Everglade Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accessible parking pool

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Bowie. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, washer dryer, and community pool and kids play area. walk to lake and walking path. convenient to shopping, transportation and entertainment.

Good school district. Utilities included: water and trash. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $1,820/month rent. $1,820 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.