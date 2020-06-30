All apartments in Bowie
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:09 AM

15616 Everglade Ln

15616 Everglade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15616 Everglade Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Bowie. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, washer dryer, and community pool and kids play area. walk to lake and walking path. convenient to shopping, transportation and entertainment.
Good school district. Utilities included: water and trash. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $1,820/month rent. $1,820 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15616 Everglade Ln have any available units?
15616 Everglade Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15616 Everglade Ln have?
Some of 15616 Everglade Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15616 Everglade Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15616 Everglade Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15616 Everglade Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 15616 Everglade Ln is pet friendly.
Does 15616 Everglade Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15616 Everglade Ln offers parking.
Does 15616 Everglade Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15616 Everglade Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15616 Everglade Ln have a pool?
Yes, 15616 Everglade Ln has a pool.
Does 15616 Everglade Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 15616 Everglade Ln has accessible units.
Does 15616 Everglade Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15616 Everglade Ln has units with dishwashers.

