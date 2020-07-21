15423 N Oak Ct

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/944b0d8071 ---- Just renovated 3BR/1.5BA 2 level end-unit townhouse in sought after Allen Pond Community in the heart of Bowie. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, new carpet, new paint, new appliances, large master bedroom, dedicated driveway for 1-car w/ additional parking onsite. Washer/Dryer included! This one won\'t last long! Negotiable Carpet Central Air City Water Dryer Electric Heating No Fireplace Public Sewer Stove Washer