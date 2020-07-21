All apartments in Bowie
15423 N Oak Ct

15423 North Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

15423 North Oak Court, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/944b0d8071 ---- Just renovated 3BR/1.5BA 2 level end-unit townhouse in sought after Allen Pond Community in the heart of Bowie. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, new carpet, new paint, new appliances, large master bedroom, dedicated driveway for 1-car w/ additional parking onsite. Washer/Dryer included! This one won\'t last long! Negotiable Carpet Central Air City Water Dryer Electric Heating No Fireplace Public Sewer Stove Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15423 N Oak Ct have any available units?
15423 N Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15423 N Oak Ct have?
Some of 15423 N Oak Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15423 N Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15423 N Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15423 N Oak Ct pet-friendly?
No, 15423 N Oak Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 15423 N Oak Ct offer parking?
Yes, 15423 N Oak Ct offers parking.
Does 15423 N Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15423 N Oak Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15423 N Oak Ct have a pool?
No, 15423 N Oak Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15423 N Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 15423 N Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15423 N Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 15423 N Oak Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
