15404 NORWALK CT

Rarely Available townhome backing to Allen Pond. Hardwood Floors on main level and carpet in bedrooms. Deck off Living room and patio off walkout basement. Fenced yard. Freshly painted and Professionally cleaned. Rental applications can be located thru the Long & Foster web site. Application fee is $55 per person for everyone over 18.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
