Last updated October 10 2019 at 11:51 AM

15404 NORWALK CT

15404 Norwalk Court · No Longer Available
Location

15404 Norwalk Court, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Rarely Available townhome backing to Allen Pond. Hardwood Floors on main level and carpet in bedrooms. Deck off Living room and patio off walkout basement. Fenced yard. Freshly painted and Professionally cleaned. Rental applications can be located thru the Long & Foster web site. Application fee is $55 per person for everyone over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15404 NORWALK CT have any available units?
15404 NORWALK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15404 NORWALK CT have?
Some of 15404 NORWALK CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15404 NORWALK CT currently offering any rent specials?
15404 NORWALK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15404 NORWALK CT pet-friendly?
No, 15404 NORWALK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 15404 NORWALK CT offer parking?
Yes, 15404 NORWALK CT offers parking.
Does 15404 NORWALK CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15404 NORWALK CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15404 NORWALK CT have a pool?
No, 15404 NORWALK CT does not have a pool.
Does 15404 NORWALK CT have accessible units?
No, 15404 NORWALK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 15404 NORWALK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15404 NORWALK CT has units with dishwashers.
