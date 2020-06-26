All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD

15310 Annapolis Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15310 Annapolis Rd, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LARGE END UNIT. UPDATED APPLIANCES. GOOD SIZE ROOMS. LAMINATE FLOORING ON MAIN. 2 OUT OF 3 BATHS NEWER. FENCED BACKYARD WHICH IS THE ONLY GRASS YOU MAINTAIN. ALL NEUTRAL. CARPETS WILL BE CLEANED. DOGS ONLY 20 lbs OR LESS.. TENANT PAYS $25 FOR PARKING PASS / PIC'S R FROM PREV TIME VACANT / ON LINE APPLICATION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have any available units?
15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have?
Some of 15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD offers parking.
Does 15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have a pool?
No, 15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15310 ANNAPOLIS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University