1302 PENNINGTON LANE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom split level for rent! Large, fully fenced backyard. Deck and screened porch overlook backyard. Upper and lower level family room. One car garage with interior entry to lower level. Convenient to Ft. Meade and easy commute to DC, Annapolis, Baltimore. $50 APPLICATION FEE PER PERSON ON LEASE. Available now for quick move-in! All applications will be considered with a 640+ credit score and $84,000 combined income. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. The listing agent does not show the property. Please contact your real estate agent and have them schedule your showing and submit your application to the listing agent.