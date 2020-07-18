All apartments in Bowie
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:00 PM

1302 PENNINGTON LANE

1302 Pennington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Pennington Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom split level for rent! Large, fully fenced backyard. Deck and screened porch overlook backyard. Upper and lower level family room. One car garage with interior entry to lower level. Convenient to Ft. Meade and easy commute to DC, Annapolis, Baltimore. $50 APPLICATION FEE PER PERSON ON LEASE. Available now for quick move-in! All applications will be considered with a 640+ credit score and $84,000 combined income. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. The listing agent does not show the property. Please contact your real estate agent and have them schedule your showing and submit your application to the listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 PENNINGTON LANE have any available units?
1302 PENNINGTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 PENNINGTON LANE have?
Some of 1302 PENNINGTON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 PENNINGTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1302 PENNINGTON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 PENNINGTON LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 PENNINGTON LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1302 PENNINGTON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1302 PENNINGTON LANE offers parking.
Does 1302 PENNINGTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 PENNINGTON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 PENNINGTON LANE have a pool?
No, 1302 PENNINGTON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1302 PENNINGTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 1302 PENNINGTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 PENNINGTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 PENNINGTON LANE has units with dishwashers.
