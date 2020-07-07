13005 7TH STREET

Amenities
Welcome to the remarkable historic resident - the original Straining House. This fully renovated beauty is loaded with charm and characters that has been preserved & combined with contemporary kitchen & bathrooms, large living-room ,dining room w/ built in bookcases lead to updated country kitchen, one bedroom and full bath on the main floor, laminate floor, recess-lights, custom wood windows, three over-sized bedrooms on the 2nd floor, 2 full new baths, Solid all brick exterior walls, fabulous lot with mature trees. Min income $95+, good credit a must.