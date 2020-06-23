All apartments in Bowie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE

12725 Quarterhorse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12725 Quarterhorse Drive, Bowie, MD 20720

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Well maintained 4BR / 2.5BA detached colonial house on cul-de-sac! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, 2-story foyer, open floor plan with morning room bringing in lots of light, 2 fireplaces, master bedroom suite with cathedral ceilings, huge master bath including separate shower and soaking tub with double basin sinks, wine cellar in basement, backyard with custom deck backing to woods perfect for entertaining guests. Community amenities includes pool, trails, paths and more! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE have any available units?
12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE have?
Some of 12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
