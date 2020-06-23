12725 QUARTERHORSE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Well maintained 4BR / 2.5BA detached colonial house on cul-de-sac! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, 2-story foyer, open floor plan with morning room bringing in lots of light, 2 fireplaces, master bedroom suite with cathedral ceilings, huge master bath including separate shower and soaking tub with double basin sinks, wine cellar in basement, backyard with custom deck backing to woods perfect for entertaining guests. Community amenities includes pool, trails, paths and more! Welcome home!