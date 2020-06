Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range oven refrigerator

Priced right! Clean and affordable 2 story in the sought after Bowie. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths large eat in kitchen and 1st floor family room. rear patio off the kitchen is great for cook outs.Application is in view documents. $45 money order per applicant payable to Remax 100. Please include 2 most recent pay stubs.THIS HOME WILL BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC FOR INSPECTION ON SATURDAY FEBRUARY 8TH, 10 AM TO 12 NOON. AGENT WILL HAVE APPLICATIONS ON SITE .