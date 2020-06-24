12501 KEMMERTON LN

Amenities

Remarkable move in ready renovated property! Well cared for by current tenants. Available April 1. Main level includes Hardwood flooring. Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steel Appliances and solid wood cabinets. 2 Bedrooms and a Full Bath. sliding glass door to spacious and private backyard. Second level includes, spacious master with full bath and second bedroom. Attached 1 Car Garage and Parking for 2 Cars on the Driveway. Great location - easy access to DC / Baltimore / Annapolis.