Bowie, MD
12501 KEMMERTON LN
12501 KEMMERTON LN

12501 Kemmerton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12501 Kemmerton Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remarkable move in ready renovated property! Well cared for by current tenants. Available April 1. Main level includes Hardwood flooring. Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steel Appliances and solid wood cabinets. 2 Bedrooms and a Full Bath. sliding glass door to spacious and private backyard. Second level includes, spacious master with full bath and second bedroom. Attached 1 Car Garage and Parking for 2 Cars on the Driveway. Great location - easy access to DC / Baltimore / Annapolis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12501 KEMMERTON LN have any available units?
12501 KEMMERTON LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 12501 KEMMERTON LN have?
Some of 12501 KEMMERTON LN's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12501 KEMMERTON LN currently offering any rent specials?
12501 KEMMERTON LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12501 KEMMERTON LN pet-friendly?
No, 12501 KEMMERTON LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 12501 KEMMERTON LN offer parking?
Yes, 12501 KEMMERTON LN offers parking.
Does 12501 KEMMERTON LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12501 KEMMERTON LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12501 KEMMERTON LN have a pool?
No, 12501 KEMMERTON LN does not have a pool.
Does 12501 KEMMERTON LN have accessible units?
No, 12501 KEMMERTON LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12501 KEMMERTON LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12501 KEMMERTON LN does not have units with dishwashers.
