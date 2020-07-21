All apartments in Bowie
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
12425 Stretton Lane
Last updated October 8 2019 at 4:52 PM

12425 Stretton Lane

12425 Stretton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12425 Stretton Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Offering an enviable corner lot position with Tulip Grove Schools and a park just steps from your front door, this home promises the easy-care living you've been dreaming of. The layout is light-filled plus there~s also a good-size yard and a covered outdoor entertaining area where you can take in the peaceful surrounds.The kitchen sits in the heart of the home and boasts ample cabinetry along with plenty of counter space, a dishwasher and is open to the dining room and the covered patio, perfect for those who like to host guests. The bedrooms are well sized including the master which boasts two built-in closets and an ensuite. Ceiling fans feature throughout the home and the main bathroom offers a bath. A garden shed, mature low-maintenance gardens and a bonus play room and home office compliment the home well. This home is serviced by great schools and is nestled within a highly sought-after and peaceful location that~s sure to impress a wide range of renters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12425 Stretton Lane have any available units?
12425 Stretton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 12425 Stretton Lane have?
Some of 12425 Stretton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12425 Stretton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12425 Stretton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12425 Stretton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12425 Stretton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 12425 Stretton Lane offer parking?
No, 12425 Stretton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12425 Stretton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12425 Stretton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12425 Stretton Lane have a pool?
No, 12425 Stretton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12425 Stretton Lane have accessible units?
No, 12425 Stretton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12425 Stretton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12425 Stretton Lane has units with dishwashers.
