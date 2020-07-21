12425 Stretton Lane

Amenities

Offering an enviable corner lot position with Tulip Grove Schools and a park just steps from your front door, this home promises the easy-care living you've been dreaming of. The layout is light-filled plus there~s also a good-size yard and a covered outdoor entertaining area where you can take in the peaceful surrounds.The kitchen sits in the heart of the home and boasts ample cabinetry along with plenty of counter space, a dishwasher and is open to the dining room and the covered patio, perfect for those who like to host guests. The bedrooms are well sized including the master which boasts two built-in closets and an ensuite. Ceiling fans feature throughout the home and the main bathroom offers a bath. A garden shed, mature low-maintenance gardens and a bonus play room and home office compliment the home well. This home is serviced by great schools and is nestled within a highly sought-after and peaceful location that~s sure to impress a wide range of renters.