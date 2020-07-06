All apartments in Bowie
102 Jennings Mill Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

102 Jennings Mill Drive

102 Jennings Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

102 Jennings Mill Drive, Bowie, MD 20721

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
"Coming Soon" - Spacious Updated Colonial ready for you - - The home you've been waiting for: Lovely three level colonial fully renovated with new kitchen, UPDATED baths and finished walk basement. Grand entrance foyer leads to open floor plan with large 2 story family room and wood burning fireplace. Separate living room, dining room and study. Four large upstairs bedrooms, BRAND NEW master bath with jetted tub. Large deck with gazebo off kitchen for entertaining overlooking rear yard. 15 minutes to Annapolis / Edgewater / The Bay - close to Ft. Meade, Naval Academy, and 30 mins to DC.

(RLNE5703637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

