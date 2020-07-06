102 Jennings Mill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

"Coming Soon" - Spacious Updated Colonial ready for you - - The home you've been waiting for: Lovely three level colonial fully renovated with new kitchen, UPDATED baths and finished walk basement. Grand entrance foyer leads to open floor plan with large 2 story family room and wood burning fireplace. Separate living room, dining room and study. Four large upstairs bedrooms, BRAND NEW master bath with jetted tub. Large deck with gazebo off kitchen for entertaining overlooking rear yard. 15 minutes to Annapolis / Edgewater / The Bay - close to Ft. Meade, Naval Academy, and 30 mins to DC.



