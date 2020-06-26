1003 DARTFORD LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BASEMENT RENTAL ONLY!! Featuring a PRIVATE, COZY, FRESHLY PAINTED 2 bed, 1 bath BASEMENT apartment with ALL UTILITIES & BASIC CABLE INCLUDED in list price! Stainless steel kitchen, rear entry walk-up, washer/dryer, large fenced-in backyard for Summer Fun & Entertaining, a quiet community and close to public transportation, schools, dining and shopping. Already partially furnished with L shaped sofa, dresser and desk table. Be the first to complete a rental application TODAY! *Tenant(s) to coordinate with owner for deck use.