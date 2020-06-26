All apartments in Bowie
Bowie, MD
1003 DARTFORD LANE
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

1003 DARTFORD LANE

1003 Dartford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Dartford Lane, Bowie, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cable included
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BASEMENT RENTAL ONLY!! Featuring a PRIVATE, COZY, FRESHLY PAINTED 2 bed, 1 bath BASEMENT apartment with ALL UTILITIES & BASIC CABLE INCLUDED in list price! Stainless steel kitchen, rear entry walk-up, washer/dryer, large fenced-in backyard for Summer Fun & Entertaining, a quiet community and close to public transportation, schools, dining and shopping. Already partially furnished with L shaped sofa, dresser and desk table. Be the first to complete a rental application TODAY! *Tenant(s) to coordinate with owner for deck use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 DARTFORD LANE have any available units?
1003 DARTFORD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 DARTFORD LANE have?
Some of 1003 DARTFORD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 DARTFORD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1003 DARTFORD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 DARTFORD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1003 DARTFORD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 1003 DARTFORD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1003 DARTFORD LANE offers parking.
Does 1003 DARTFORD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 DARTFORD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 DARTFORD LANE have a pool?
No, 1003 DARTFORD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1003 DARTFORD LANE have accessible units?
No, 1003 DARTFORD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 DARTFORD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 DARTFORD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
