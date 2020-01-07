5905 OSAGE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 6 bed, 3 bath rambler conveniently located near UMD-College Park! Main level has HWF in the living areas, a spacious kitchen with access to the backyard, and a master suite with attached full renovated bathroom. The fully finished basement contains 3 bedrooms, a renovated full bath, laundry, rec space, and walkout stairs to the INCREDIBLE deep backyard! The fenced rear yard has a patio and storage shed. The home features a shared driveway and is nestled in the Berwyn Heights neighborhood, which is located steps away from Lake Atermesia, multiple parks, shopping centers, and major routes including the Beltway and Route 1. Pets Case by case with deposit. Good credit required. $40 application fee per adult applicant.