All apartments in Berwyn Heights
Find more places like 5905 OSAGE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berwyn Heights, MD
/
5905 OSAGE STREET
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

5905 OSAGE STREET

5905 Osage Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5905 Osage Street, Berwyn Heights, MD 20740

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 6 bed, 3 bath rambler conveniently located near UMD-College Park! Main level has HWF in the living areas, a spacious kitchen with access to the backyard, and a master suite with attached full renovated bathroom. The fully finished basement contains 3 bedrooms, a renovated full bath, laundry, rec space, and walkout stairs to the INCREDIBLE deep backyard! The fenced rear yard has a patio and storage shed. The home features a shared driveway and is nestled in the Berwyn Heights neighborhood, which is located steps away from Lake Atermesia, multiple parks, shopping centers, and major routes including the Beltway and Route 1. Pets Case by case with deposit. Good credit required. $40 application fee per adult applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 OSAGE STREET have any available units?
5905 OSAGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berwyn Heights, MD.
What amenities does 5905 OSAGE STREET have?
Some of 5905 OSAGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5905 OSAGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5905 OSAGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 OSAGE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5905 OSAGE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5905 OSAGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5905 OSAGE STREET offers parking.
Does 5905 OSAGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5905 OSAGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 OSAGE STREET have a pool?
No, 5905 OSAGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5905 OSAGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 5905 OSAGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 OSAGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5905 OSAGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5905 OSAGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5905 OSAGE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDGreenbelt, MDCollege Park, MDNew Carrollton, MDRiverdale Park, MDEast Riverdale, MDBeltsville, MD
Adelphi, MDSeabrook, MDCalverton, MDChillum, MDBladensburg, MDSouth Laurel, MDLanham, MDBrentwood, MDLandover, MDMount Rainier, MDLangley Park, MDCheverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University