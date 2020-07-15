/
accessible apartments
131 Accessible Apartments for rent in Beltsville, MD
1 Unit Available
11380 CHERRY HILL ROAD
11380 Cherry Hill Road, Beltsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean and Spacious 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths condo in Montgomery County. Newly renovated, laundry in building. Utilities 135/mo flat. Move-in ready.
13 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,637
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,592
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
16 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
47 Units Available
Chillum
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,686
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
54 Units Available
Chillum
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,664
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,787
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
4 Units Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,040
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
828 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
26 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
14 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
32 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
22 Units Available
Chillum
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,634
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,609
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
18 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
10 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
9 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,544
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
19 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
15 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,486
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
3 Units Available
Hamilton Manor
3342 Lancer Drive, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,327
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
884 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
6 Units Available
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,319
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need a gated, quiet community that's close to everything? Look no further than the Avondale, which is just steps away from everything downtown Laurel has to offer!
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
1 Unit Available
Daniel's Run
9228 Edwards Way, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
975 sqft
Stylish and sophisticated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature private balconies, breakfast bars and wood-burning fireplaces. On-site amenities include a fitness center, business center and resident lounge. Near I-95 and I-495.
10 Units Available
East Riverdale
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
3 Units Available
Hyattsville House
6000 42nd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyattsville House enjoys easy access to Washington and Baltimore via the West Hyattsville and Prince George's Plaza stops on the Metro system's Green Line or by MARC commuter rail trains on the Camden Line in the neighboring town of Riverdale Park.
1 Unit Available
East Riverdale
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
Studio
$1,035
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Contact for Availability
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
960 sqft
Within walking distance to the University of Maryland. Off-campus apartment community featuring a recreation room, fitness center, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry facilities. Rent includes utilities, cable TV and high-speed internet. Fully furnished apartments available.
1 Unit Available
Lakeside North Apartments
430 Ridge Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly located near the Greenbelt Lake Metro Bus and University of Maryland shuttle. Each unit features wall-to-wall carpeting, dining room and built-in shelving. On-site amenities include pool, playground and free video rentals.
