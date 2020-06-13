Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM

200 Accessible Apartments for rent in Hyattsville, MD

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chillum
23 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,662
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Chillum
62 Units Available
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,679
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Chillum
26 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,661
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
15 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,346
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Hamilton Manor
3342 Lancer Drive, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
884 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Hyattsville House
6000 42nd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyattsville House enjoys easy access to Washington and Baltimore via the West Hyattsville and Prince George's Plaza stops on the Metro system's Green Line or by MARC commuter rail trains on the Camden Line in the neighboring town of Riverdale Park.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6506 AMERICA BOULEVARD
6506 America Boulevard, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1071 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6506 AMERICA BOULEVARD in Hyattsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Hyattsville

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Langley Park
1 Unit Available
7957 RIGGS ROAD
7957 Riggs Road, Langley Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7957 RIGGS ROAD in Langley Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Hyattsville
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Eckington
114 Units Available
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,838
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,028
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
983 sqft
Located in the heart of Union Market, The Batley is revolutionizing modern city living. Step into a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment perfect for those who enjoy their living quarters with a bit more flair.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
16 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,462
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
H Street-NoMa
36 Units Available
77H
77 H St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,660
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1089 sqft
Located in the heart of D.C. A short walk from Judiciary Square, Georgetown University Law Center and Union Station. Convenient to I-395. Pet-friendly, with dog park, parking, community garden and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Logan Circle - Shaw
21 Units Available
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,928
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,601
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1168 sqft
High-end living with exquisite views, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, infinity pools and lounging waterfalls. Conveniently located in Shaw, an energetic, walkable neighborhood with excellent restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
H Street-NoMa
1 Unit Available
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
Mount Vernon Square
15 Units Available
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,671
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,923
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,923
910 sqft
Modern residences with upscale features and appliances, including modern wood flooring, European-style frameless cabinetry, spacious walk-in closets, and giant private balconies. Complex features bike storage, an on-site concierge, and rooftop terrace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,752
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,459
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
16 Units Available
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,599
321 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,781
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
754 sqft
Meet Slowe... The inviting, refreshing, elegant new apartment address in the heart of LeDroit Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
U-Street
2 Units Available
Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,553
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with a lobby, concierge services, roof deck and 15 unique units. Prime location in the U Street Corridor close to Howard Theater. Units have floor-to-ceiling windows and are pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Petworth
10 Units Available
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,054
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature trendy interiors and upscale design, with high ceilings, large windows, gourmet kitchens and beautiful cabinetry. Landscaped terraces and French balconies are available. Concierge, fitness center and controlled building access included. Near MD-97.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Logan Circle - Shaw
16 Units Available
District
1401 S St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,920
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,243
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,696
1075 sqft
District consists of 125 modern, chic and convenient apartments. One- and two-bedrooms with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Relax on rooftop terrace, enjoy fitness center and 24/7 concierge. Logan Circle neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
16 Units Available
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,601
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
941 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
H Street-NoMa
41 Units Available
The Apollo
600 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,943
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,942
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,047
1046 sqft
Stylish studios and apartments in a friendly community situated on H Street, near Union Station. Each apartment is equipped with quartz countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Concierge services and car parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
H Street-NoMa
56 Units Available
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,707
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
1122 sqft
Gleaming high-rise in hip NoMa neighborhood. Light-filled, contemporary apartments offer custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Property features interior courtyard with fire pits and BBQs, 24-hour gym and dog park. Close to Metro.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
H Street-NoMa
21 Units Available
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,703
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,942
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1095 sqft
Located close to beloved neighborhoods like Capitol Hill and U Street. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, pool, game room and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Mount Vernon Square
19 Units Available
450K
450 K St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,088
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,540
1072 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments in Mount Vernon Triangle, a trendy neighborhood in downtown Washington, D.C. Floor plans feature Washington Monument views. Amenities include a rooftop deck and lap pool, residents' lounge, fitness center, and zen garden.

Hyattsville rents declined over the past month

Hyattsville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hyattsville stand at $1,321 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,526 for a two-bedroom. Hyattsville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Hyattsville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hyattsville

    As rents have fallen slightly in Hyattsville, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hyattsville is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Hyattsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,526 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Hyattsville.
    • While rents in Hyattsville fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hyattsville than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

