518 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Beltsville, MD
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 36
1 of 12
1 of 24
1 of 34
1 of 34
1 of 28
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 24
1 of 19
1 of 27
1 of 42
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 39
1 of 12
Beltsville is often referred to as one of the oldest towns in America. Don't believe us? Go back in time and prove it wasn't there over 300 years ago. We'll wait.
Beltsville’s unique history begins in 1649, when a land grant was entrusted to settlers. The community prospered with roads and homes, survived the Revolutionary War and eventually developed into a large farming community. With historic homes and original railroad sites, today Beltsville has a lot of small town charm, despite its growing population.
Having trouble with Craigslist Beltsville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Beltsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.