All apartments in Beltsville
Find more places like 6254 Hammett St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beltsville, MD
/
6254 Hammett St
Last updated February 28 2020 at 5:16 PM

6254 Hammett St

6254 Hammett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beltsville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

6254 Hammett Street, Beltsville, MD 20705

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Please click here to apply Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse in Indian Creek Village, just off of Powder Mill Rd in Beltsville and across from the Agricultural Center. Enter the main level with beautiful laminate flooring. Eat in gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Dining area combined with the living room. Bright and airy bedrooms are on the upper level with vaulted ceilings. Half bath located on the main level. Entertainment / family room / basement fully finished with wood burning fireplace, separate laundry room and full-sized washer/dryer. The family room has private entrance that leads to driveway. Pet Friendly!!! Great location to University of Maryland. Minutes to Walkers Mill Park, I-495, Baltimore Washington Pkwy and quick drive to Fort Meade. Youll love it here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6254 Hammett St have any available units?
6254 Hammett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beltsville, MD.
What amenities does 6254 Hammett St have?
Some of 6254 Hammett St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6254 Hammett St currently offering any rent specials?
6254 Hammett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6254 Hammett St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6254 Hammett St is pet friendly.
Does 6254 Hammett St offer parking?
No, 6254 Hammett St does not offer parking.
Does 6254 Hammett St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6254 Hammett St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6254 Hammett St have a pool?
No, 6254 Hammett St does not have a pool.
Does 6254 Hammett St have accessible units?
No, 6254 Hammett St does not have accessible units.
Does 6254 Hammett St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6254 Hammett St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6254 Hammett St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6254 Hammett St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd
Beltsville, MD 20705
Stevens Walk
10407 46th Ave
Beltsville, MD 20705

Similar Pages

Beltsville 1 BedroomsBeltsville 2 Bedrooms
Beltsville Apartments with BalconyBeltsville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Beltsville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFairland, MD
Temple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDTakoma Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist UniversityCoppin State University
Howard Community College