6254 Hammett St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Please click here to apply Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse in Indian Creek Village, just off of Powder Mill Rd in Beltsville and across from the Agricultural Center. Enter the main level with beautiful laminate flooring. Eat in gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Dining area combined with the living room. Bright and airy bedrooms are on the upper level with vaulted ceilings. Half bath located on the main level. Entertainment / family room / basement fully finished with wood burning fireplace, separate laundry room and full-sized washer/dryer. The family room has private entrance that leads to driveway. Pet Friendly!!! Great location to University of Maryland. Minutes to Walkers Mill Park, I-495, Baltimore Washington Pkwy and quick drive to Fort Meade. Youll love it here!