4701 Marie St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pet friendly

Updated 4 bedroom and 3 full bath single family home in Beltsville. The main level features hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with crown molding and a re-modeled fully equipped kitchen/dining room combo with updated fixtures, pantry closet, and all stainless appliances. A full hall bath leads to 3 large bedrooms with matching hardwood flooring, as well as a master bedroom with a private full bath with a custom tiled shower enclosure. The finished basement offers a 4th separate bedroom, full hall bath with tiled flooring and a cozy clubroom. Two additional closets provide extra storage space and there is a laundry/utility room with updated washer/dryer. Enjoy spending time outdoors on the backyard stone patio and deck and use the rear mudroom for easy outdoor clean-up. A detached shed is available for storage and parking includes both a private driveway area as well as plenty of street parking!



~ Lawncare included.

~ 2 blocks from Little Paint Branch Park.

~ Close by to many shops and restaurants.



Pets welcome on a case by case basis!



Contact Tiffany at 301-789-6991 for details or to schedule an appointment or email TiffanyJ@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply online:



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4865009)