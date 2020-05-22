All apartments in Beltsville
4701 Marie St
4701 Marie St

4701 Marie Street · No Longer Available
Location

4701 Marie Street, Beltsville, MD 20705

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pet friendly
Updated 4 bedroom and 3 full bath single family home in Beltsville. The main level features hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with crown molding and a re-modeled fully equipped kitchen/dining room combo with updated fixtures, pantry closet, and all stainless appliances. A full hall bath leads to 3 large bedrooms with matching hardwood flooring, as well as a master bedroom with a private full bath with a custom tiled shower enclosure. The finished basement offers a 4th separate bedroom, full hall bath with tiled flooring and a cozy clubroom. Two additional closets provide extra storage space and there is a laundry/utility room with updated washer/dryer. Enjoy spending time outdoors on the backyard stone patio and deck and use the rear mudroom for easy outdoor clean-up. A detached shed is available for storage and parking includes both a private driveway area as well as plenty of street parking!

~ Lawncare included.
~ 2 blocks from Little Paint Branch Park.
~ Close by to many shops and restaurants.

Pets welcome on a case by case basis!

Contact Tiffany at 301-789-6991 for details or to schedule an appointment or email TiffanyJ@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply online:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4865009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 Marie St have any available units?
4701 Marie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beltsville, MD.
What amenities does 4701 Marie St have?
Some of 4701 Marie St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 Marie St currently offering any rent specials?
4701 Marie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 Marie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4701 Marie St is pet friendly.
Does 4701 Marie St offer parking?
Yes, 4701 Marie St offers parking.
Does 4701 Marie St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4701 Marie St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 Marie St have a pool?
No, 4701 Marie St does not have a pool.
Does 4701 Marie St have accessible units?
No, 4701 Marie St does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 Marie St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4701 Marie St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4701 Marie St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4701 Marie St has units with air conditioning.
