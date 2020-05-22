2 bedroom, 2 full bath top floor Condo with brand new windows! Freshly painted with new laminate wood floors. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Open living / dining room with lots of natural light. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Rent includes all utilities and extra storage. Laundry room in the building as well. Parking permit required. 2 bedroom / 2 full bath Condo. All Utilities Included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4419 Romlon Street, #201 have any available units?
4419 Romlon Street, #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beltsville, MD.
What amenities does 4419 Romlon Street, #201 have?
Some of 4419 Romlon Street, #201's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4419 Romlon Street, #201 currently offering any rent specials?
4419 Romlon Street, #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.