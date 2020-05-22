11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102)

Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom Lower Level Condo in Beltsville! - Charming 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Lower Level Condo in Beltsville! Walk on into your spacious living room and dining room combo with wall to wall carpeting and ample natural light. The functional kitchen has new appliances including a dishwasher along with some cabinet/counter space. The two huge bedrooms include deep closets for added storage. The master bedroom also includes a half bath inside for added convenience. There is also a full size bathroom that has updated vanity and a shower/tub combo. There is also a nice balcony perfect for outdoor entertainment!



Water/Electric included in rent!



Dogs considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5827278)