Beltsville, MD
11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102)
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102)

11382 Cherry Hill Road · No Longer Available




Location

11382 Cherry Hill Road, Beltsville, MD 20705

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
Charming 2 Bedroom Lower Level Condo in Beltsville! - Charming 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Lower Level Condo in Beltsville! Walk on into your spacious living room and dining room combo with wall to wall carpeting and ample natural light. The functional kitchen has new appliances including a dishwasher along with some cabinet/counter space. The two huge bedrooms include deep closets for added storage. The master bedroom also includes a half bath inside for added convenience. There is also a full size bathroom that has updated vanity and a shower/tub combo. There is also a nice balcony perfect for outdoor entertainment!

Water/Electric included in rent!

Dogs considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5827278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) have any available units?
11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beltsville, MD.
What amenities does 11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) have?
Some of 11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102)'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) currently offering any rent specials?
11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) pet-friendly?
Yes, 11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) is pet friendly.
Does 11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) offer parking?
No, 11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) does not offer parking.
Does 11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) have a pool?
Yes, 11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) has a pool.
Does 11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) have accessible units?
No, 11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) does not have accessible units.
Does 11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) has units with dishwashers.
Does 11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) have units with air conditioning?
No, 11382 Cherry Hill Rd (Unit 102) does not have units with air conditioning.
