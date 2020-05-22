11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 BR/2 BA Condo in Beltsville. Step into a spacious living area with wood flooring and a great view of the outdoors. Immediate access to the balcony offers the perfect space to relax or entertain. Separate dining area that leads to the galley style kitchen. The kitchen has updated appliances, ample cabinet and counter top space. Conveniently located laundry area off of the main living area. The master suite has a massive walk-in closet and bathroom with modern finishes and great storage space. The additional bedroom offers great closet space and natural light. There is an updated hall bath as well.



Price is if you are able to move in by 2/1/2020. Please reach out to agent for additional pricing.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



