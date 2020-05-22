All apartments in Beltsville
Find more places like 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beltsville, MD
/
11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301

11202 Cherry Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beltsville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

11202 Cherry Hill Road, Beltsville, MD 20705

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 BR/2 BA Condo in Beltsville. Step into a spacious living area with wood flooring and a great view of the outdoors. Immediate access to the balcony offers the perfect space to relax or entertain. Separate dining area that leads to the galley style kitchen. The kitchen has updated appliances, ample cabinet and counter top space. Conveniently located laundry area off of the main living area. The master suite has a massive walk-in closet and bathroom with modern finishes and great storage space. The additional bedroom offers great closet space and natural light. There is an updated hall bath as well.

Price is if you are able to move in by 2/1/2020. Please reach out to agent for additional pricing.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5437744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 have any available units?
11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beltsville, MD.
What amenities does 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 have?
Some of 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 currently offering any rent specials?
11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 pet-friendly?
No, 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beltsville.
Does 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 offer parking?
No, 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 does not offer parking.
Does 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 have a pool?
No, 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 does not have a pool.
Does 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 have accessible units?
No, 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11202 Cherry Hill Rd Apt 301 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stevens Walk
10407 46th Ave
Beltsville, MD 20705
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd
Beltsville, MD 20705

Similar Pages

Beltsville 1 BedroomsBeltsville 2 Bedrooms
Beltsville Apartments with BalconyBeltsville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Beltsville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFairland, MD
Temple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDTakoma Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist UniversityCoppin State University
Howard Community College