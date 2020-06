Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Welcome Home to this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in sought after Major's Choice! This home boasts a large living room/dining room combo, newer appliances and carpet throughout, updated master bathroom and large closets. No smokers, Pets are on a case by case basis - NO cats - with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. $30 application fee per applicant over 18 years of age. One month security deposit required.