Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:28 PM

532 PARK MANOR CIR #4

532 Park Manor Cir · No Longer Available
Location

532 Park Manor Cir, Bel Air, MD 21014
Bel Air

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
End of Group Brick 3 Level Townhouse Condominium. Exterior and lawn maintenance, condo fees, trash service included in rent. Well maintained and newly renovated. May be rented furnished or unfurnished. List price is below market value because all leases must be month to month and owner needs to reserve half of basement area for storage of furniture currently in home if the tenant does not wish to use it. There is a very small chance (less than 5%) the owner may need to take repossession of home at some time in the future but tenant will be given 1 month notice in the unlikely event that will need to occur. Credit scores over 650, no pets, no smoking. Call listing agent for additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 have any available units?
532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air, MD.
What amenities does 532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 have?
Some of 532 PARK MANOR CIR #4's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 currently offering any rent specials?
532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 pet-friendly?
No, 532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air.
Does 532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 offer parking?
Yes, 532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 offers parking.
Does 532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 have a pool?
No, 532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 does not have a pool.
Does 532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 have accessible units?
No, 532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 PARK MANOR CIR #4 does not have units with air conditioning.

