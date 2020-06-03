532 PARK MANOR CIR #4

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

End of Group Brick 3 Level Townhouse Condominium. Exterior and lawn maintenance, condo fees, trash service included in rent. Well maintained and newly renovated. May be rented furnished or unfurnished. List price is below market value because all leases must be month to month and owner needs to reserve half of basement area for storage of furniture currently in home if the tenant does not wish to use it. There is a very small chance (less than 5%) the owner may need to take repossession of home at some time in the future but tenant will be given 1 month notice in the unlikely event that will need to occur. Credit scores over 650, no pets, no smoking. Call listing agent for additional information.