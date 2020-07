Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Rare opportunity in downtown Bel Air! Well maintained home within walking distance to all of your needs. Lots of flexibility with 3/4 bedrooms, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen and a great rear yard for entertaining. Convenient detached garage, full unfinished basement with lawn cutting and trash collection included. Hurry, this home won't last.