Spacious, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath rancher in Homestead Village. What a great location! Within walking distance to downtown Bel Air. Recently updated, eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Freshly painted throughout with new carpet and gleaming, original hardwood floors. One floor living at its best! Bel Air schools. HUGE basement with pool table! PLENTY of storage. Available immediately!