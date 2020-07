Amenities

Meticulous 2 bedroom condo available for you to move in . Upgraded stainless appliances, 2 year old washer & dryer, new slider, new bathroom cabinet getting installed. Nice community with trees, sidewalks and green space. 2 bedrooms, one bath, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer, Super Clean. min 600 credit score required. Condo with Community Pool (not currently open) in Hickory Village in Bel Air, no pets, non-smoking