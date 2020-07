Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool alarm system microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system pool

This condo was rebuilt in 2105 from the ground up. Essentially a brand new condo! Hardwood and ceramic flooring six panel doors new cabinetry and vanities new light fixtures tilt out windows plus it has all the safety features of newer condos fire sprinkers, common emergency lighting and alarm system Great location close to shopping and all major highways tree studded grounds large swimming pool