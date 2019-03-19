206 CHAUCER LANE

Amenities

recently renovated pool clubhouse conference room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities conference room clubhouse pool

Beautifully renovated penthouse, cathedral ceilings with private entrance in a well-maintained community. Many amenities including, outdoor pool with bathroom access, lifeguard, and a covered Gazebo, work out room with equipment provided, Manor House provides options to entertain pool-side with full kitchen, conference room and community room. Close to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Call now for your showing....this one won't last long!! Ask the listing agent about the hidden surprise.