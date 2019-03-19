All apartments in Bel Air
206 CHAUCER LANE
206 CHAUCER LANE

206 Chaucer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

206 Chaucer Lane, Bel Air, MD 21014
Bel Air

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
conference room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
pool
Beautifully renovated penthouse, cathedral ceilings with private entrance in a well-maintained community. Many amenities including, outdoor pool with bathroom access, lifeguard, and a covered Gazebo, work out room with equipment provided, Manor House provides options to entertain pool-side with full kitchen, conference room and community room. Close to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Call now for your showing....this one won't last long!! Ask the listing agent about the hidden surprise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 CHAUCER LANE have any available units?
206 CHAUCER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air, MD.
What amenities does 206 CHAUCER LANE have?
Some of 206 CHAUCER LANE's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 CHAUCER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
206 CHAUCER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 CHAUCER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 206 CHAUCER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air.
Does 206 CHAUCER LANE offer parking?
No, 206 CHAUCER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 206 CHAUCER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 CHAUCER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 CHAUCER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 206 CHAUCER LANE has a pool.
Does 206 CHAUCER LANE have accessible units?
No, 206 CHAUCER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 206 CHAUCER LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 CHAUCER LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 CHAUCER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 CHAUCER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
