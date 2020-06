Amenities

oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Great rental opportunity in Bel Air! Second floor apartment with two bedrooms, one full bath, living and dining areas and eat-in kitchen. Good credit required. No pets allowed. Minimum one year lease. No smoking allowed in unit. Available immediately. One month security deposit required. Application fee is $50 per person over 18. Agents: application and details in View Documents.