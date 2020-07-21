420 ASHTON LANE

Amenities

*AVAILABLE FOR NOVEMBER 1st MOVE-IN* This Beautiful 2 Bdrm / 2 Bath Brick Front Townhome Offers 3 Fin. Lvls w/Over 1,500+ Fin.Sq.Ft. The Main Lvl Features a Spac. Liv. Rm w/Brazilian Cherry Hdwd Flrs w/Pass Thru to the Lrg Eat-In Kit. Bright & Open w/Built-In Micro., D/W, Stove & Refrig. w/Ice Maker, Great Breakfast Bar w/Add'l Cabinets & Abundance of Counter Space. Enjoy Meal Time w/Family in the Lrg Breakfast Space/Dining Area w/Access to the Priv. Deck Overlooking the Fully Fenced, Lvl Backyard. Enjoy the Quiet, Serene Setting, Backs to Trees. The UL Features 2 Expansive Bdrms w/Full Bath w/Tub/Shower Combo. The Mstr Bdrm w/Dual Access to the Full Bath, also offers His & Her Closets. The Fin. Walkout LL Provides a Great Rec Rm w/Wood Burning Fireplace w/Brick Surround & Hearth, Ideal for Relaxing on Those Cold Winter Nights! Enjoy the Updated Full Bath w/Porcelain Tile Flrs, Lrg Walk-In Shower w/Subway Tile Design & Vanity w/Solid Surface Counter. Great Storage Avail. in the Sep. Laundry Rm & Secure Outdoor Storage Shed, Washer/Dryer Convey. Updates Include: New Roof (17'), New H2O Heater (14') & New HVAC (13'). Make This Place Your New Home! Prime Loc. w/Easy Access to I-95 & APG. Close Proximity to Wegmans, Downtown Bel Air, Shops, Restaurants & More...