Bel Air South, MD
420 ASHTON LANE
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:15 PM

420 ASHTON LANE

420 Ashton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

420 Ashton Lane, Bel Air South, MD 21009
Constant Friendship

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*AVAILABLE FOR NOVEMBER 1st MOVE-IN* This Beautiful 2 Bdrm / 2 Bath Brick Front Townhome Offers 3 Fin. Lvls w/Over 1,500+ Fin.Sq.Ft. The Main Lvl Features a Spac. Liv. Rm w/Brazilian Cherry Hdwd Flrs w/Pass Thru to the Lrg Eat-In Kit. Bright & Open w/Built-In Micro., D/W, Stove & Refrig. w/Ice Maker, Great Breakfast Bar w/Add'l Cabinets & Abundance of Counter Space. Enjoy Meal Time w/Family in the Lrg Breakfast Space/Dining Area w/Access to the Priv. Deck Overlooking the Fully Fenced, Lvl Backyard. Enjoy the Quiet, Serene Setting, Backs to Trees. The UL Features 2 Expansive Bdrms w/Full Bath w/Tub/Shower Combo. The Mstr Bdrm w/Dual Access to the Full Bath, also offers His & Her Closets. The Fin. Walkout LL Provides a Great Rec Rm w/Wood Burning Fireplace w/Brick Surround & Hearth, Ideal for Relaxing on Those Cold Winter Nights! Enjoy the Updated Full Bath w/Porcelain Tile Flrs, Lrg Walk-In Shower w/Subway Tile Design & Vanity w/Solid Surface Counter. Great Storage Avail. in the Sep. Laundry Rm & Secure Outdoor Storage Shed, Washer/Dryer Convey. Updates Include: New Roof (17'), New H2O Heater (14') & New HVAC (13'). Make This Place Your New Home! Prime Loc. w/Easy Access to I-95 & APG. Close Proximity to Wegmans, Downtown Bel Air, Shops, Restaurants & More...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 ASHTON LANE have any available units?
420 ASHTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 420 ASHTON LANE have?
Some of 420 ASHTON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 ASHTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
420 ASHTON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 ASHTON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 420 ASHTON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 420 ASHTON LANE offer parking?
No, 420 ASHTON LANE does not offer parking.
Does 420 ASHTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 ASHTON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 ASHTON LANE have a pool?
No, 420 ASHTON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 420 ASHTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 420 ASHTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 420 ASHTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 ASHTON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 ASHTON LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 420 ASHTON LANE has units with air conditioning.
