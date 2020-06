Amenities

2 bedroom 1 bath condo unit with direct access to parking lot. Includes all appliances, plus full-size washer and dryer. Available 12-1-18. Convenient to shopping, commuter roads, and town. Must use Weichert, Realtors - Diana Realty Application and Lease. 1st Month's Rent and Security Deposit must be money order or cashier's check. No personal checks. Pets on case by case basis with $350 non-refundable pet fee.