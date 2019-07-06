NEW LAMINATE FLOORING IN ALL BEDROOMS, RENOVATED BATHROOMS,FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT,HUGE UNFINISHED BASEMENT,DECK WITH BACKYARD.MUST SEE HOME..WE WANT RENTAL HISTORY ATLEAST FOR 2 YEARS,LIKE LETTER FROM PREVIOUS LANDLORD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2228 MELROSE LANE have any available units?
2228 MELROSE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 2228 MELROSE LANE have?
Some of 2228 MELROSE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 MELROSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2228 MELROSE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.