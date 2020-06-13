Apartment List
/
MD
/
bel air north
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:35 AM

57 Apartments for rent in Bel Air North, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Kimary Court Unit K
203 Kimary Court, Bel Air North, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1400 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Forest Hill, MD - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath 3rd floor condo in Forest Hill, MD. Walk in closets in both bedrooms, patio off master bedroom.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1733 CHESTERFIELD SQUARE
1733 Chesterfield Square, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1800 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Wood floors in the Living Room. Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, extra cabinets and pantry. Master bedroom has a full bath and a walk in closet.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1933 MEDALLION COURT
1933 Medallion Court, Bel Air North, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2764 sqft
This stunning 4BR stone colonial is situated on a 1/2 acre lot that backs to a wooded natural protection area. Enter into the 2 story grand foyer flooded with natural light to the open living/dining room with hardwood flooring.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1850 GLENDALE LANE
1850 Glendale Lane, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1326 sqft
Village Thomas Run - Well Maintained, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Eat-In Kitchen w/ White Cabinets & Granite. Wood Burning Fireplace In Living Room. Master Suite w/ Full Bath. Deck Off Main Level.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2024 CHURCHVILLE ROAD
2024 Churchville Road, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1900 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE FOR A SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN BEL AIR!! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! .... FARM HOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS SITUATED ON CORNER LOT WITH 1.69 ACRES.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2 LOCKHART CIRCLE
2 Lockhart Circle, Bel Air North, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
880 sqft
Bel Air area's NEWEST apt homes! Located in quaint Forest Hill, close to downtown Bel Air. Charming walking trail. Private access to pool. Modern, open floor plan & breakfast bar make entertaining easy.
Results within 1 mile of Bel Air North
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
20 Units Available
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,165
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1006 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenbrier Hills
1 Unit Available
116 Tredmore Rd
116 Tredmore Road, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1960 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
116 Tredmore Rd Available 06/18/20 Elegant 4 Bedroom SFH with 3 Finished Levels in Bel Air! - Elegant 4 Bedroom Single Family Home with three finished levels in Beautiful Bel Air! With the hardwood floors in your formal living room and dining room
Results within 5 miles of Bel Air North
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
428 DARBY LANE
428 Darby Lane, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1701 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhouse w/ generous loft in quiet neighborhood. Master suite w/ sunny loft and attached full bath. Eat in kitchen w/ nice deck overlooking trees. Assigned parking. Finished basement rec.room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
236 High Meadow Terrace
236 High Meadow Terrace, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
236 High Meadow Terrace Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
633 N BRANCH COURT
633 North Branch Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1938 sqft
Welcome home to Constant Woods, a premiere location in Abingdon for rent! This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome is waiting for you.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Green Ridge
1 Unit Available
719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD
719 South Fountain Green Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1676 sqft
ALL INCLUSIVE 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath Furnished Private Apartment Great opportunity to rent in Bel Air - Spacious one bedroom/one bath apartment in lower level of Bel Air home. Rent includes Verizon Cable, Wireless Internet and landline.

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Country Club Park
1 Unit Available
1501 MARBORO COURT
1501 Marboro Court, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2797 sqft
THIS PROPERTY CAN BE SHOWN AS A VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY UNTIL JUNE 27TH, 2020 HOUSE WILL BE VACATE AS FOR THIS DATE . CHARMING SPACIOUS COLONIAL NESTLED IN AT THE END OF A WOODED CUL DE SAC.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
200 BURKWOOD CT #2H
200 Burkwood Ct, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
GORGEOUS HWD FLRS IN LIV/DINE/BREAKFAST RM & HALLWAY. NEUT WALLS W/WHITE TRIM. NEWER APPLS-DISHWASHER, FLAT TOP STOVE, B-IN MICRO, FRIG W/WATER & ICE DISP. UPDATED WINDOWS W/VERTICAL BLINDS. NEWER C-TILE FLRS & NEW TOTO TOILETS IN BATHS.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
718 Shallow Ridge Court
718 Shallow Ridge Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2406 sqft
Please click here to apply Beautiful home in Winters Run located near the end of the development in a private cul-desac and backing to wooded area. This spaceous townhouse provides close to 2400sqft of living space. Bright and airey.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
313 FULLERTON PLACE
313 Fullerton Place, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
2016 sqft
*FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. 3 bdrms. 2.5 baths. NEW CARPERT!. Updated kitchen w GRANITE counters, ceramic tile floor and wall to DR open for open feel.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
202 BRANCH BROOK COURT
202 Branch Brook Court, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3702 sqft
Beautiful home that offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with plenty of work space, island, granite and stainless appliances plus large breakfast room.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2202 CEDAR KNOLL COURT
2202 Cedar Knoll Court, Harford County, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,995
6363 sqft
Prepare to be amazed when you walk into this exceptional stone front colonial estate. This one-of-a-kind beauty is overflowing with dramatic curb appeal.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12112 BELAIR ROAD
12112 Belair Road, Kingsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Available Now, Don't Wait House will go fast. Lots of Space in This Two Bedroom Home, Huge Backyard, Massive deck with a covered patio and a nice view makes for relaxing exterior living space.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
137 SPRUCE WOOD COURT
137 Spruce Woods Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1590 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 1 Full & 2 Half Bath End of Group Townhome in Abingdon, Ideally Located. Large closets, finished walkout basement, large deck, and patio. Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, restaurants, and access to I95.

1 of 17

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
475 CRISFIELD DRIVE
475 Crisfield Drive, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2012 sqft
Great location for a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath three level colonial with 2 car garage. Remodeled kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counters and all stainless appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Bel Air North
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverside
17 Units Available
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
City Guide for Bel Air North, MD

Home to John Wilkes Booth and Bessie the Cow, Bel Air North, MD was once called Belle Aire. After several years and several dropped letters, the historic town rests in Harford County, MD.

While Bel Air boasts several historical figures of ill repute, they also offer a quintessential mix of culture, cuisine and charm. Home to the historic 115 year-old Liriodendron Mansion and the Hayes House Museum, Bel Air offers a nostalgic look at Maryland’s history. With spectacular views and elaborate charm, the Liriodendron is available for weddings, meetings and tours. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bel Air North, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bel Air North renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Bel Air North 2 BedroomsBel Air North 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBel Air North 3 BedroomsBel Air North Apartments with Balcony
Bel Air North Apartments with GarageBel Air North Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBel Air North Apartments with ParkingBel Air North Apartments with Pool
Bel Air North Apartments with Washer-DryerBel Air North Dog Friendly ApartmentsBel Air North Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PAParkville, PANew Freedom, PAIlchester, MDBel Air, MD
Spry, PAWeigelstown, PAHavre de Grace, MDCape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDChestertown, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College