All apartments in Bel Air North
Find more places like 210 ASTER LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air North, MD
/
210 ASTER LANE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

210 ASTER LANE

210 Aster Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air North
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

210 Aster Lane, Bel Air North, MD 21050

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NICE 2 BEDROOM TOWN HOME W/ FULL BASEMENT. ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. NO SMOKING! NO PETS! MUST USE WEICHERT REALTORS - DIANA LEASE & APPLICATION. ALL FUNDS MUST BE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIER CHECKS. $50.00 APPL FEE ALL FUNDS ARE DUE IMMEDIATELY UPON APPROVAL OF APPLICATION AND LEASE SIGNING. AVAILABLE 7/10/2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 ASTER LANE have any available units?
210 ASTER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 210 ASTER LANE have?
Some of 210 ASTER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 ASTER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
210 ASTER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 ASTER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 210 ASTER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 210 ASTER LANE offer parking?
No, 210 ASTER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 210 ASTER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 ASTER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 ASTER LANE have a pool?
No, 210 ASTER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 210 ASTER LANE have accessible units?
No, 210 ASTER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 210 ASTER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 ASTER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 ASTER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 ASTER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bel Air North 2 BedroomsBel Air North Apartments with Garages
Bel Air North Apartments with GymsBel Air North Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bel Air North Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDGrantley, PA
Overlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDShrewsbury, PABowleys Quarters, MDEdgemere, MDFort Meade, MDWest York, PAFerndale, MDMays Chapel, MDBrookside, DESpry, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
York College of PennsylvaniaUniversity of Delaware
Towson University