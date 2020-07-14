210 ASTER LANE

NICE 2 BEDROOM TOWN HOME W/ FULL BASEMENT. ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. NO SMOKING! NO PETS! MUST USE WEICHERT REALTORS - DIANA LEASE & APPLICATION. ALL FUNDS MUST BE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIER CHECKS. $50.00 APPL FEE ALL FUNDS ARE DUE IMMEDIATELY UPON APPROVAL OF APPLICATION AND LEASE SIGNING. AVAILABLE 7/10/2020!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
