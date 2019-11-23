All apartments in Bel Air North
1706 Landmark Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 5:35 PM

1706 Landmark Drive

1706 Landmark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Landmark Drive, Bel Air North, MD 21050

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great Condo, If you are looking for maintenance free living, this condo has it! Located in Forest Hill MD and in a great School district.This condo is 1400 sq ft and has three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Also you will have a nice balcony that overlooks the lake and a wonderful sunroom, to watch the seasons change! Large Master suite with a full bath and walk in closet. With the two additional bedrooms there is lots of room to grow! All the bedrooms are carpet and the living room dinning room and sunroom are wood floors. Don't wait call today for a personal tour of this Condo, call Julie 410-353-5474.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Landmark Drive have any available units?
1706 Landmark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 1706 Landmark Drive have?
Some of 1706 Landmark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Landmark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Landmark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Landmark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Landmark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 1706 Landmark Drive offer parking?
No, 1706 Landmark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Landmark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Landmark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Landmark Drive have a pool?
No, 1706 Landmark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Landmark Drive have accessible units?
No, 1706 Landmark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Landmark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Landmark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Landmark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Landmark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
