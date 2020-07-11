Apartment List
/
MD
/
cockeysville
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:45 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Cockeysville, MD with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cockeysville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Deertree
10000 Greenside Dr, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1221 sqft
In the heart of the city, close to Hunt Valley and Towson. Apartments feature gas stoves, walk-in closets, and balconies or patios. Available furnished. Olympic-sized pool, grilling area, community room and playground available.
Results within 5 miles of Cockeysville
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
98 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,045
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
22 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,679
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,439
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
104 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,385
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
143 Units Available
Ruxton
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
2 Units Available
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
$864
400 sqft
Welcome home! You can relax knowing your new apartment is conveniently located only five minutes to I-695, Towson or Parkville. Cozy one-bedroom floor plans with excellent cross ventilation.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Southland Hills
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy climate-controlled apartment space and recently refurbished kitchens in this desirable residency close to some of the regions best schools and medical centers. Community features include 24-hour maintenance, lobby service, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
2 Units Available
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent adult living community for 55+ residents. Apartments offer all the modern comforts, including in-unit laundry, newly-renovated interiors, private balconies and central air. Pool in complex. Trader Joe's across the street provides convenient grocery shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Cockeysville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Painters Mill Apartments
1 Mill Paint Ln, Owings Mills, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1215 sqft
Situated with the Metro station and I-795 near by, these units provide an eat-in kitchen, cable, central air, major appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include pool, tennis court, car wash, and picnic pavilion.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Reisterstown
The Summit At Owings Mills
1 Meridian Ln, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1213 sqft
Award winning complex with beautifully designed buildings, surrounded by landscaped gardens. Amenities include an elevate swimming pool, fitness club and lounging deck. Located close to the Northwest Expressway, near Cherryvale Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
35 Units Available
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,170
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1694 sqft
Twin Ridge apartments in Baltimore feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as over-sized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 24/7 fitness center.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
307 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
11 Units Available
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
963 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
30 Units Available
Woodbrook Village
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,159
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,077
1064 sqft
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
5 Units Available
Hanlon Longwood
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
Welcome to Ashburton Townhomes in the Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood, just northwest of downtown Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Watermill
14 Enchanted Hills Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,298
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leave the stress of the city behind and relax in the comfort of Watermill. Elementary and middle schools are close by making this a great location for families. Let the convenient Metro take you downtown.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
3 Units Available
Mt. Washington
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,010
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fox Glen Apartments is a smartly styled, up-to-date community, located on several landscaped acres, in a neighborhood with preserved trees and a stream running through.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Cub Hill Apartments
11 Spring Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,030
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
815 sqft
Community offers swimming access, fitness access, and maintenance-free lifestyle. Apartments have sunny eat-in kitchen, ample storage, and many closets. Located off Highway 1 and close to Perry Hall High School.
City Guide for Cockeysville, MD

We're not sure if it's a blessing or a curse, but Lincoln passed through Cockeysville by train when he was on his way to the Gettysburg address and again in his casket on the way to his funeral.

Cockeysville is essentially a suburb of Baltimore that offers residential living outside of the city. Sure, the city's name is funny but its just named after the family of the man who founded it, Thomas Cockey. What did you think it was named after? Today, in addition to houses and schools, Cockeysville is pretty much only known for having a quarry where marble and limestone can be retrieved; some of the marble used to make the Washington monument was brought from here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Cockeysville, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cockeysville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Cockeysville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Cockeysville 1 BedroomsCockeysville 2 BedroomsCockeysville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCockeysville 3 BedroomsCockeysville Accessible ApartmentsCockeysville Apartments under $1,000Cockeysville Apartments under $1,100
Cockeysville Apartments with BalconyCockeysville Apartments with GarageCockeysville Apartments with GymCockeysville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCockeysville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCockeysville Apartments with ParkingCockeysville Apartments with Pool
Cockeysville Apartments with Washer-DryerCockeysville Dog Friendly ApartmentsCockeysville Furnished ApartmentsCockeysville Pet Friendly PlacesCockeysville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College