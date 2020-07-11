22 Apartments for rent in Cockeysville, MD with move-in specials
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 57
1 of 45
1 of 40
1 of 27
1 of 31
1 of 11
1 of 1
1 of 22
1 of 74
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 34
1 of 15
1 of 66
1 of 22
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 25
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 28
1 of 13
We're not sure if it's a blessing or a curse, but Lincoln passed through Cockeysville by train when he was on his way to the Gettysburg address and again in his casket on the way to his funeral.
Cockeysville is essentially a suburb of Baltimore that offers residential living outside of the city. Sure, the city's name is funny but its just named after the family of the man who founded it, Thomas Cockey. What did you think it was named after? Today, in addition to houses and schools, Cockeysville is pretty much only known for having a quarry where marble and limestone can be retrieved; some of the marble used to make the Washington monument was brought from here. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cockeysville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Cockeysville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.