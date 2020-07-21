All apartments in Baltimore County
Find more places like 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore County, MD
/
4105 HOLBROOK ROAD
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:25 AM

4105 HOLBROOK ROAD

4105 Holbrook Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4105 Holbrook Road, Baltimore County, MD 21133

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous contemporary in desirable Hidden Valley Estates on a private 4 acre lot! Dramatic vaulted ceilings throughout home with floor to ceiling windows and skylights, Enjoy the comfort of this 3 bedroom 3 remodeled baths home with a spectacular kitchen renovation featuring beautiful cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, formal living with fireplace and doors to huge deck. Formal dining room with hardwood floors. Master bedroom oasis has loft featuring sitting room and office/den and walkout to private deck. Master bathroom has huge shower and dual sinks. Large finished basement with family room, 4th bedroom and full bath. Plenty of storage in basement with walkout to rear yard. Conveniently located to major roads, schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD have any available units?
4105 HOLBROOK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore County, MD.
What amenities does 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD have?
Some of 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4105 HOLBROOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore County.
Does 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD offers parking.
Does 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD have a pool?
No, 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4105 HOLBROOK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Valley Townhomes
8 Chapel Towne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21128
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court
Essex, MD 21221
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir
Randallstown, MD 21133

Similar Pages

Baltimore County 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDEldersburg, MDBel Air North, MDTimonium, MDReisterstown, MDBel Air, MDBel Air South, MD
Edgewood, MDIlchester, MDLansdowne, MDLinthicum, MDDundalk, MDBrooklyn Park, MDArbutus, MDEdgemere, MDRandallstown, MDWoodlawn, MDPasadena, MDFerndale, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College