4105 HOLBROOK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous contemporary in desirable Hidden Valley Estates on a private 4 acre lot! Dramatic vaulted ceilings throughout home with floor to ceiling windows and skylights, Enjoy the comfort of this 3 bedroom 3 remodeled baths home with a spectacular kitchen renovation featuring beautiful cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, formal living with fireplace and doors to huge deck. Formal dining room with hardwood floors. Master bedroom oasis has loft featuring sitting room and office/den and walkout to private deck. Master bathroom has huge shower and dual sinks. Large finished basement with family room, 4th bedroom and full bath. Plenty of storage in basement with walkout to rear yard. Conveniently located to major roads, schools and shopping.