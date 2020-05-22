All apartments in Aspen Hill
4923 Baffin Bay Ln

4923 Baffin Bay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4923 Baffin Bay Lane, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
4923 Baffin Bay Ln Available 07/01/20 Meticulously Maintained 4-Level Home - Remarkable 4-level split in desirable Manor Woods neighborhood. The owners attention to detail shows throughout the entire home with their well-thought of renovations and upgrades. Newly refinished hardwood floors, granite, gas range, new french doors in dining room leading out to slate patio, new roof, updated bathrooms, relocated washer/dryer to bedroom level, carport.

*Main level: Formal living room with separate formal dining room. Large open kitchen with custom built wine rack & stainless steel appliances.
*Lower Level: Family room with half bath, storage room.
*Upper Level 1: Two bedrooms with one full bath. (master suite on this level)
*Upper Level 2: Three bedrooms with one full bath.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:

- 24-month minimum lease (longer lease preferred)
- Tenant responsible for all utilities
- Tenant responsible for all yard maintenance & gutter cleaning
- No smoking inside of home
- Pets accepted on a case by case basis
- Security deposit equals one months rent

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and submit $50 application fee.

(RLNE3200299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

