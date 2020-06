Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

This is a bedroom only available for rent in a private house. Corner bedroom with lots of great space, bright natural light, sizeable closet and wall-to-wall carpet. Nice location on the corner of a quiet tree lined cul-de-sac. Rent includes use of most of the rooms in the house, on-site washer and the yard. Easy commute to Rockville and downtown Wheaton, Voucher program accepted. Sorry no pets.