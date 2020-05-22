4213 GREAT OAK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Do you love that mid century modern sleek aesthetic? If so, this magnificent home is for you! Dramatic floor plan including a fabulous reception hall which leads to expansive living space. Masterful design and modern amenities harmoniously blend with the 1960's retro style. Completely renovated in late 2019, the property is in move-in mint condition! Delights to treat include a fabulous gourmet kitchen with two dishwashers, two wine refrigerators, two sinks, enormous refrigerator for those Costco runs and double wall ovens. Finished lower level with superb entertaining space. 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and two half baths, oversize two car garage, enormous concrete driveway, smart technology, bamboo floors, gorgeous outdoor entertaining space plus so much more! Optional membership to Manor Country Club and check in documents for more information.