All apartments in Aspen Hill
Find more places like 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
4213 GREAT OAK ROAD
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:17 AM

4213 GREAT OAK ROAD

4213 Great Oak Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aspen Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

4213 Great Oak Road, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Do you love that mid century modern sleek aesthetic? If so, this magnificent home is for you! Dramatic floor plan including a fabulous reception hall which leads to expansive living space. Masterful design and modern amenities harmoniously blend with the 1960's retro style. Completely renovated in late 2019, the property is in move-in mint condition! Delights to treat include a fabulous gourmet kitchen with two dishwashers, two wine refrigerators, two sinks, enormous refrigerator for those Costco runs and double wall ovens. Finished lower level with superb entertaining space. 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and two half baths, oversize two car garage, enormous concrete driveway, smart technology, bamboo floors, gorgeous outdoor entertaining space plus so much more! Optional membership to Manor Country Club and check in documents for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD have any available units?
4213 GREAT OAK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD have?
Some of 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4213 GREAT OAK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD offers parking.
Does 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD have a pool?
No, 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD has accessible units.
Does 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4213 GREAT OAK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave
Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Similar Pages

Aspen Hill 1 BedroomsAspen Hill 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Hill 3 BedroomsAspen Hill Apartments with Balcony
Aspen Hill Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MD
White Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America