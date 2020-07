Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Location! Location! Location! Updated and newly painted 2 Br 1 Bath in Aspen Hill with open space kitchen area, walking closets, balcony with a great view to a park. All amenities - summer pool, playgrounds, and just a few minutes commute to shopping centers and Georgia ave and Connecticut. The bus stop is on the corner. of Bel Pre. Don't miss a chance to move in and make this place your home.