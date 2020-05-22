16013 NARROWS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Eat in Kitchen with pantry, stainless steel appliances, new refrigerator (2019) and ceramic tile. Separate dining, large living room for entertaining. Family room with wood burning ceramic tiled fireplace , large floor to ceiling windows & wired for home theater system. Main floor has refinished hardwood floors, ceramic tile in foyer, kitchen & convenient main level laundry room. Spacious Master BR has large walk-in custom closet and renovated ensuite with ceramic tile & his and her vanity. 3 additional bedrooms & renovated Full Bath in upper level. Lower level has 5th BR, renovated full bath, large rec room & storage area with walk up exit. Home newly painted. 2 Car garage with access to the back yard as well as the front, large drive way with additional parking pad on the side for 3 cars. Deck off the kitchen with views to large private yard. Wired for security system & sensors in place. Zoned for Silver Spring/Olney schools, close to 200/270 & 95 & Glenmont metro. Conveniently located shopping, parks & Northwest Golf course. Available July 1st, possibly sooner. Access to tour property scheduled for Saturday May 16th from 11am- 1 pm appointment only. To make an appointment text to 240-832-8135.