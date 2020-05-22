All apartments in Aspen Hill
Find more places like 16013 NARROWS TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
16013 NARROWS TERRACE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

16013 NARROWS TERRACE

16013 Narrows Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aspen Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

16013 Narrows Terrace, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Eat in Kitchen with pantry, stainless steel appliances, new refrigerator (2019) and ceramic tile. Separate dining, large living room for entertaining. Family room with wood burning ceramic tiled fireplace , large floor to ceiling windows & wired for home theater system. Main floor has refinished hardwood floors, ceramic tile in foyer, kitchen & convenient main level laundry room. Spacious Master BR has large walk-in custom closet and renovated ensuite with ceramic tile & his and her vanity. 3 additional bedrooms & renovated Full Bath in upper level. Lower level has 5th BR, renovated full bath, large rec room & storage area with walk up exit. Home newly painted. 2 Car garage with access to the back yard as well as the front, large drive way with additional parking pad on the side for 3 cars. Deck off the kitchen with views to large private yard. Wired for security system & sensors in place. Zoned for Silver Spring/Olney schools, close to 200/270 & 95 & Glenmont metro. Conveniently located shopping, parks & Northwest Golf course. Available July 1st, possibly sooner. Access to tour property scheduled for Saturday May 16th from 11am- 1 pm appointment only. To make an appointment text to 240-832-8135.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16013 NARROWS TERRACE have any available units?
16013 NARROWS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 16013 NARROWS TERRACE have?
Some of 16013 NARROWS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16013 NARROWS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
16013 NARROWS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16013 NARROWS TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 16013 NARROWS TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 16013 NARROWS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 16013 NARROWS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 16013 NARROWS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16013 NARROWS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16013 NARROWS TERRACE have a pool?
No, 16013 NARROWS TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 16013 NARROWS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 16013 NARROWS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 16013 NARROWS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16013 NARROWS TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16013 NARROWS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16013 NARROWS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave
Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Similar Pages

Aspen Hill 1 BedroomsAspen Hill 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Hill 3 BedroomsAspen Hill Apartments with Balcony
Aspen Hill Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MD
White Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America