Super property in the Manor Country Club community. Property on 15th Fairway. Spacious home with hardwoods and updated kitchens and bathrooms. 3 finished levels. Multi zone Heat & A/C. Hardwoods. Spacious bedrooms. Private back yard. Pation and deck. Spacious Great room addition. Great for entertaining.....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15117 ROSECROFT ROAD have any available units?
15117 ROSECROFT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 15117 ROSECROFT ROAD have?
Some of 15117 ROSECROFT ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15117 ROSECROFT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
15117 ROSECROFT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.