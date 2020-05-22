15117 ROSECROFT ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Super property in the Manor Country Club community. Property on 15th Fairway. Spacious home with hardwoods and updated kitchens and bathrooms. 3 finished levels. Multi zone Heat & A/C. Hardwoods. Spacious bedrooms. Private back yard. Pation and deck. Spacious Great room addition. Great for entertaining.....